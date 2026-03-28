Rail project: Metroman reacts to MP’s post

KOCHI: The high-speed railway line project proposed by E Sreedharan is on track. However, he cautioned that the project will not be able to meet the May deadline for the detailed project report (DPR) submission. His statement comes in the wake of a Facebook post by MP Kodikunnil Suresh claiming the Centre has not given project approval to Sreedharan and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

“I never said that approval had been received from the Union Railway Ministry. The approval will be given only after the DPR is submitted and a feasibility study is conducted,” Sreedharan told TNIE. He said that the work on the DPR is only halfway through. “The delay has happened due to the election. Now, we will be able to proceed only after a new government comes to power.”

As for the claims made by the MP, he said, “Yes, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA) is not the authority to give permission for a Railway project. It only has authority over projects like metro and urban rail networks. The high-speed rail project doesn’t come under the MOHUA. Ours is not an RRTS project!”