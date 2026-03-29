NHAI, PWD to find remedy for Vyttila traffic jam

KOCHI: The National Highways Authority of India has informed the Human Rights Commission that a joint meeting will be held with the public works department to identify effective solutions to ease traffic congestion at Vyttila junction. The action follows an order issued by Commission Chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas.

NHAI said the meeting would examine the suggestion to reduce the width of the wide divider beneath the flyover and utilise the additional space for vehicular movement, as proposed by Justice Alexander Thomas, and take necessary steps accordingly.

The standing counsel also informed that, if required, the opinions of the district police chief and the regional transport officer (RTO) would be sought. The police commissioner said that Kochi Smart Mission Limited (KSML) has provided funds to Keltron to repair the malfunctioning traffic signal at Vyttila junction.