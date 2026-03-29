Pay security deposit or face cancellation of India-Hong Kong football match: GCDA

KOCHI: A football match between India and Hong Kong, scheduled for March 31 at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium (JLN) in Kochi, has been thrown into uncertainty after the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) warned that the stadium allotment will lapse if a mandatory security deposit is not paid by 1pm on March 30.

The stadium, which comes under GCDA, had been allotted to the Kerala Football Association (KFA) to host the India-Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup qualifier. As per the agreement, KFA was required to pay `3 lakh as rent and `25 lakh as a refundable security deposit.

According to GCDA, the allotment order was issued on March 23 following discussions with KFA officials. However, the security deposit was not paid within the stipulated time. Citing existing rules and contractual conditions, GCDA denied access to the stadium for a scheduled practice session and press meet on March 26, leading to the Indian team, including head coach Khalid Jamil, being turned away and the media interaction being cancelled.

In a statement issued on Saturday, GCDA said the security deposit is essential to safeguard the stadium’s turf, fixtures, and other infrastructure. It also pointed out that the rent and deposit had been fixed at concessional rates to promote sports development and to encourage the hosting of more international events.

Following the disruption, KFA submitted an undertaking on March 27 assuring that the Rs 25 lakh deposit would be paid by March 30. Based on the assurance, GCDA permitted further proceedings.

However, the authority has now made it clear that failure to remit the deposit by the 1pm deadline on March 30 will result in the automatic cancellation of the allotment order and contract. This could render the stadium unavailable for the March 31 fixture, potentially forcing the organisers, including the All India Football Federation, to seek an alternative venue or arrive at a last-minute resolution.