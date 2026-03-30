Elite drug bust in Kochi sparks outrage, police flag NDPS loopholes as accused walk free

KOCHI: Amid growing public outrage over the release of high-profile individuals — including an advocate, a doctor and businessmen — caught with drugs at a luxury hotel in Kadavanthra within hours of the case being registered, disagreement is now brewing within the police force as well.

The involvement of individuals from privileged sections of society in drug abuse and their alleged links with such networks have raised serious concerns, even as they were able to walk free with ease, a source with Kochi City police said.

Failing to ensure exemplary punishment in cases of this nature sends a wrong message to society and risks normalising drug abuse and elite party circuits involving narcotics, the officer added.

An officer with Kadavanthra police station, requesting anonymity, also expressed dissatisfaction over their release. “Even after being apprehended, the accused appeared confident that neither the law nor the police could put them behind bars. They were well aware that the quantity seized would not attract severe punishment,” he said.

The officer, however, clarified that the release was due to legal loopholes under the NDPS Act and not due to lapses on the part of the police.