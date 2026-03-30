Elite drug bust in Kochi sparks outrage, police flag NDPS loopholes as accused walk free

KOCHI: Amid growing public outrage over the release of high-profile individuals — including an advocate, a doctor and businessmen — caught with drugs at a luxury hotel in Kadavanthra within hours of the case being registered, disagreement is now brewing within the police force as well.
The involvement of individuals from privileged sections of society in drug abuse and their alleged links with such networks have raised serious concerns, even as they were able to walk free with ease, a source with Kochi City police said.
Failing to ensure exemplary punishment in cases of this nature sends a wrong message to society and risks normalising drug abuse and elite party circuits involving narcotics, the officer added.
An officer with Kadavanthra police station, requesting anonymity, also expressed dissatisfaction over their release. “Even after being apprehended, the accused appeared confident that neither the law nor the police could put them behind bars. They were well aware that the quantity seized would not attract severe punishment,” he said.
The officer, however, clarified that the release was due to legal loopholes under the NDPS Act and not due to lapses on the part of the police.
Adding to the concerns, a senior police source said that certain provisions of the NDPS Act often work in favour of the accused and contribute to repeat offences due to the absence of enhanced penalties. “In many cases, those caught with small or intermediate quantities are either granted station bail or receive minimal punishment. Moreover, the possible procedural lapses during stages like inspection, seizure, arrest and sampling also tend to benefit the accused,” he said.
The officer stressed that only stricter punishment and stronger enforcement can create real deterrence against drug abuse and trafficking.
It was on Saturday that Kadavanthra police, along with the City Dansaf squad, arrested the eight persons: event management firm owner Shaji Fernando alias Shaun, 44, of Shanghumugham, Thiruvananthapuram; restaurant owner Austin Jose, 31, of Edappally; advocate Rohith Nair, 25, of Kaloor; businessman Jino Murali of Aluva; nutritionist Akbar Shah, 30, of Alappuzha; dentist Bensi Ravuther, 29, of Pandalam; physiotherapist Seithali Fathima, 29, of Kollam; and aviation student Amal Rauf, 26, of Kannur.
The accused were found in possession of 5 grams of hybrid cannabis, 0.34 grams of cocaine, 0.36 grams of methamphetamine and 0.44 grams of ecstasy pills. However, they were granted bail as the quantity seized fell below the ‘commercial quantity’ threshold under the NDPS Act.
Customs steps up previous probe
Following the incident, Customs officials have now stepped in, intensifying a previous probe. The investigation has now zeroed in on Shaji Fernando alias Shaun, suspected to be a key figure in the network, who had previously evaded arrest during a cruise-ship party in Kochi last year, a source said