Kochi Corporation seeks to redevelop Kokers Theatre; Opposition resists demolition

KOCHI: Nearly 10 years after Kochi corporation’s takeover of the historically significant Kokers Theatre in Fort Kochi, the local body has revived plans to redevelop the site, proposing a new cultural centre and theatre in collaboration with the Kerala State Film Development Corporation.

Mayor V K Minimol said the corporation would clear the confusion regarding the existing files for the project to start the demolition.

“The current building does not have structural stability. Renovating the existing structure is not safe. Hence, we have to demolish it and construct a new facility on the property. Once the land is cleared, we can prepare a detailed project report. However, there is another project, announced during the tenure of the previous council, to renovate the front area and preserve the facility. The confusion has again delayed the project,” she said.

The 57-year-old cinema in Amaravathy was taken over by the corporation from the-then owner Ziyad Koker, in 2017, during the tenure of Soumini Jain. The property, as well as the theatre complex, was sealed, citing that the owners owed Rs 33 lakh in dues to the corporation.

Though the corporation recently issued a quotation to demolish the building and initiate further proceedings, the opposition submitted a letter opposing the move.