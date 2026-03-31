1,559 home voters exercise franchise in Kochi

KOCHI: Ernakulam district rolled out its home voting facility, with a total of 1,559 voters casting their votes on Monday, bringing the electoral process to the doorsteps of senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PwD).

The initiative covers voters aged 85 and above and those with benchmark disabilities. For 91-year-old Subalakshmi, a voter from Ernakulam constituency, the experience turned memorable when District Collector G Priyanka visited her home to extend greetings after she cast her vote.

As many as 14,117 voters above the age of 85 and 4,424 PwDs have been identified as eligible for home voting in the district. To facilitate the process, 221 polling teams have been deployed in the district.