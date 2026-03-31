India-Hong Kong match gets green light

KOCHI: After the dramatic developments of the past week, with national team coach Khalid Jamil even denied permission to hold a pre-match press conference at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi, the first international football match to be held in Kerala in 10 years has received the green signal.

The decks were cleared for Tuesday’s AFC Asian Cup qualifier between India and Hong Kong after the Kerala Football Association on Monday paid the amount stipulated by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) for the use of the venue.

While football has always been the most-loved sport in Kerala, the actual cost of bringing an international match to the state remains a complicated matter. The GCDA, which owns the stadium, says it is Rs 28 lakh — Rs 25-lakh caution deposit plus Rs 3-lakh rent. But, for the KFA, with an empty wallet, it is not a piece of cake.

Discussions on bringing the India-Hong Kong encounter to Kochi had been on since January as GCDA chairperson K Chandran Pillai had enthusiastically hinted about the match during a press conference with the Kerala Blasters authorities ahead of the ISL season.

With KFA in charge of conducting the game, things were moving well until the money matter messed up the situation. On Thursday, the national team coach was unable to hold the customary pre-match presser at the venue after the GCDA cited pending dues, according to the agreement, in a repeat of the Kerala Blasters logjam earlier this year.