Kerala’s Kalamassery goes digital: ‘Oppam’ mobile game lets voters build and explore development projects

KOCHI: With the state immersed in election-campaign mood, what better way to interact with voters, especially the younger lot, than by gamifying the process.

Perhaps in a first in an assembly poll in the country, a mobile game has been officially deployed as a tool for election campaigning and developmental storytelling. Dubbed ‘Oppam’, the application marks a significant shift in how election candidates connect with the public, moving beyond traditional rallies and posters into the digital pockets of the electorate.

Focused on Kalamassery constituency, the game serves as an interactive bridge between governance and the youth.

Developed by Kochi-based startup XR Horizon, it allows voters to explore, understand, and virtually “build” the major infrastructure and social welfare projects implemented over the last five years, as well as those envisioned for the future.

‘Oppam’ features 14 distinct levels, each representing a key developmental milestone.