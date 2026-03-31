Sixth edition of Kochi Biennale to end on March 31

KOCHI: The sixth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, titled ‘For the Time Being’, will conclude on Tuesday after a 110-day run that redefined collaborative contemporary art in India.

Curated by multidisciplinary artist Nikhil Chopra along with HH Art Spaces, the exhibition opened on December 12, 2025 and unfolded across 29 venues in Fort Kochi, Mattancherry, Willingdon Island and Ernakulam, with Aspinwall House serving as the central hub.

The Biennale has grown into India’s largest contemporary art festival, attracting approximately 6.6 lakh attendees during this edition. With just six venues ticketed, the event maintained its inclusive nature that earned it reputation as both the ‘People’s Biennale’ and the ‘Artists’ Biennale.’

Founded on the ideas of “friendship economies” and shared practices, the international exhibition featured 66 artist projects from more than 25 countries.

There were also parallel KBF exhibitions such as ‘Students’ Biennale,’ ‘Edam,’ ‘Invitations’ and ‘Collateral’ that attracted spectators.