14-year-old heart transplant recipient discharged, donor Jayi Jayakumar’s organs give new lease of life

KOCHI: The 14-year-old who received the heart of Jayi Jayakumar – the Kilimanoor native who was declared brain dead on April 8 – was discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

Malappuram native Amana Mehnas aka Aami, a ninth-grade student in Dubai, was diagnosed with a condition in which the chambers on the right side of the heart were abnormally enlarged. Though she was on medication for the past five years, her health later deteriorated, and doctors advised a heart transplant. She was undergoing treatment at Lisie Hospital, Kochi.

The transplant surgery has been held under the leadership of Dr Jose Chacko Periyappuram. “Amana’s health condition is fully satisfactory, and she will soon be able to lead a normal life and continue her studies,” said Dr Jose.

Jayi, 35, was an IT professional working in Thiruvananthapuram. After she was declared brain dead, her family decided to donate her organs, including heart, liver, two kidneys and both corneas.