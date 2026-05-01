Stakeholders seek clarity as bike taxis ride through legal grey zone in Kochi

KOCHI: Kochi’s rush hours can be unforgiving: with crowded streets, long queues at metro stations, surge pricing on ride-hailing apps, and less-than-reliable public transport.

It was into this chaos that bike taxis rode in — offering a quick, affordable alternative. But what was viewed as a commuter-friendly solution has hit a roadblock. When platforms such as Uber and Rapido launched services in the city, the response was immediate. Commuters embraced the convenience. Drivers signed up in large numbers. But the optimism was short-lived.

Subin, one of the early adopters, says enforcement action began within weeks. “The motor vehicle department (MVD) has been imposing fines on those operating without yellow registration plates.” When offered the option to switch to a commercial registration, he refused. “It’s my personal vehicle. There would be additional taxes. I refused.” Another driver says survival now depends on caution. “I avoid pickups near the railway station. Auto rickshaw drivers create trouble,” he says, describing the growing friction on the ground.

Auto and taxi unions have sharpened their opposition. Street protests have given way to formal complaints.

“We are planning to write letters of appeal to the chief minister, the district collector, the regional transport office and the transport commissioner regarding the illegal operation of bike taxis using white-board vehicles. We will continue to push for strict action,” says Shajo Jose, a representative of a private taxi association.

There is a policy gap that needs to be addressed before allowing bike-taxi services, he says. “If private white-board vehicles can run as bike taxis, why can’t the same apply to cabs?” He also flags safety concerns. “And if a bike taxi meets with an accident, who covers the passenger? These are serious questions.”