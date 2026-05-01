Stakeholders seek clarity as bike taxis ride through legal grey zone in Kochi

KOCHI: Kochi’s rush hours can be unforgiving: with crowded streets, long queues at metro stations, surge pricing on ride-hailing apps, and less-than-reliable public transport.
It was into this chaos that bike taxis rode in — offering a quick, affordable alternative. But what was viewed as a commuter-friendly solution has hit a roadblock. When platforms such as Uber and Rapido launched services in the city, the response was immediate. Commuters embraced the convenience. Drivers signed up in large numbers. But the optimism was short-lived.
Subin, one of the early adopters, says enforcement action began within weeks. “The motor vehicle department (MVD) has been imposing fines on those operating without yellow registration plates.” When offered the option to switch to a commercial registration, he refused. “It’s my personal vehicle. There would be additional taxes. I refused.” Another driver says survival now depends on caution. “I avoid pickups near the railway station. Auto rickshaw drivers create trouble,” he says, describing the growing friction on the ground.
Auto and taxi unions have sharpened their opposition. Street protests have given way to formal complaints.
“We are planning to write letters of appeal to the chief minister, the district collector, the regional transport office and the transport commissioner regarding the illegal operation of bike taxis using white-board vehicles. We will continue to push for strict action,” says Shajo Jose, a representative of a private taxi association.
There is a policy gap that needs to be addressed before allowing bike-taxi services, he says. “If private white-board vehicles can run as bike taxis, why can’t the same apply to cabs?” He also flags safety concerns. “And if a bike taxi meets with an accident, who covers the passenger? These are serious questions.”
Authorities appear to share some of these concerns. A senior MVD official says existing legislation is clear. “We have directed aggregators to ensure all such vehicles are converted and carry valid permits,” the official notes. The risks, they add, extend beyond legality. “Without proper conversion, insurance won’t cover accidents. And since these vehicles enter through aggregators, we can’t track or inspect them easily.”
Yet, demand shows no signs of fading. “From the beginning, people wanted the service. It is very useful,” insists Subin.
The result is a familiar urban standoff: regulation struggling to keep pace with innovation.
Other states are exploring solutions, from flexible permits to court-backed relaxations. For instance, in cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru, attempts have been made to regulate bike taxi services. In Maharashtra, the motor vehicle department is considering a new policy following non-compliance with rules. The proposal includes allowing bike taxis under a flexible permit system that can be renewed daily or weekly; facilitating the use of private vehicles as bike taxis.
Kerala, however, has yet to define a clear policy. The question is no longer whether the city needs them, but whether the government will act before the conflict escalates.