Thrissur boy survives snakebite, discharged after critical care; younger brother dies

KOCHI: After nearly two weeks in critical care following a snake attack, which his younger brother did not survive, Anosh was discharged from hospital on Thursday. Following the incident on April 18, the 10-year-old son of Siljo and Johnsy, of Kodakara, Thrissur, made a remarkable recovery after battling for his life.

According to the family, Aljo and Anosh were sleeping on the floor of their house when they complained of unease around 2am. Suspecting food-related discomfort, they were administered home remedies. However, their condition worsened, and both the brothers fainted around 5am. A search revealed the presence of a highly venomous banded krait inside the house. Though they were taken to a private hospital in Chalakudy, eight-year-old Aljo succumbed to the snakebite en route.

Anosh suffered severe respiratory failure and neurological impairment and was shifted on ventilator support to Angamaly Apollo Adlux Hospital after initial care.

With cardiac and respiratory functions critically affected, he was stabilised using advanced life-support systems, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, anti-snake venom therapy, and bronchoscopy. Fibre-optic bronchoscopy was performed, and Anosh subsequently underwent a complex procedure to repair tracheal.

“Anosh’s condition improved rapidly. He was weaned off ECMO support on the second day and taken off ventilator support on the third day. Following this, he made steady progress, regaining normal functions, and is now able to walk independently, eat normally, and communicate without difficulty,” said Dr Ramesh Kumar, head of paediatrics at Apollo Adlux. As he left the hospital, Benny Behanan MP and sports commentator presented Anosh with a Lionel Messi jersey and a football.