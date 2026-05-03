Kerala Water Authority's Njarakkal, Murikkumpadam overhead tanks in 3-year 'dry' spell amid crisis

KOCHI: Inaugurated in 2022 to bring relief to the people of Elamkunnapuzha and nearby areas in Vypeen who were struggling with an acute water crisis, the Kerala Water Authority’s overhead tanks in Njarakkal and Murikkumpadam have remained non-operational for more than three years.

“Residents depend on the KWA for drinking water. Currently, we receive water only on alternate days. The discussion to construct four water tanks came up 20 years ago. However, only two small tanks in Edavanakkad and Malipuram are functional now. There is no activity in Njarakkal and Murikkumpadam. Constructing a tank, without water, does not help struggling residents,” said Paul J Mampilly, chairman of the Goshree Manushyavakasha Samrakshana Samithi.

Construction of the 11.8-lakh-litre capacity tank in Murikkumpadam, to cater to residents in the panchayats of Nayarambalam, Elamkunnapuzha, and Malipuram, was carried out at a cost of over Rs 5 crore, with the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) as the funding agency. The Njarakkal tank was built at a cost of Rs 6 crore.

“The estimate was prepared by the KWA. The authority also oversaw construction. We funded the project as there was demand for new water tanks and improved water supply. However, due to technical issues, the tank in Murikkumpadam has not been used,” said an official with the GIDA.

According to an official with the KWA, the tank is not in use due to a gap in demand and supply. “The three adjoining panchayats together require 24 million litres per day (MLD) of water. However, we are currently supplying only 11 MLD.