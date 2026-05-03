Kerala Water Authority's Njarakkal, Murikkumpadam overhead tanks in 3-year 'dry' spell amid crisis

KOCHI: Inaugurated in 2022 to bring relief to the people of Elamkunnapuzha and nearby areas in Vypeen who were struggling with an acute water crisis, the Kerala Water Authority’s overhead tanks in Njarakkal and Murikkumpadam have remained non-operational for more than three years.
“Residents depend on the KWA for drinking water. Currently, we receive water only on alternate days. The discussion to construct four water tanks came up 20 years ago. However, only two small tanks in Edavanakkad and Malipuram are functional now. There is no activity in Njarakkal and Murikkumpadam. Constructing a tank, without water, does not help struggling residents,” said Paul J Mampilly, chairman of the Goshree Manushyavakasha Samrakshana Samithi.
Construction of the 11.8-lakh-litre capacity tank in Murikkumpadam, to cater to residents in the panchayats of Nayarambalam, Elamkunnapuzha, and Malipuram, was carried out at a cost of over Rs 5 crore, with the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) as the funding agency. The Njarakkal tank was built at a cost of Rs 6 crore.
“The estimate was prepared by the KWA. The authority also oversaw construction. We funded the project as there was demand for new water tanks and improved water supply. However, due to technical issues, the tank in Murikkumpadam has not been used,” said an official with the GIDA.
According to an official with the KWA, the tank is not in use due to a gap in demand and supply. “The three adjoining panchayats together require 24 million litres per day (MLD) of water. However, we are currently supplying only 11 MLD.
We cannot pump water to this tank and distribute water from there in such a situation. We can start using these tanks once the 190 MLD plant in Aluva is commissioned,” he said, adding that there is a demand-supply gap of 153 MLD in the Kochi corporation, five municipalities and 13 panchayats in Ernakulam.
Speaking about the struggles of residents, Paul said people at the tailend face acute drinking water shortage. “We have been raising concerns for the past two decades. In the summer season, there is a severe crisis. The samithi and the public have been raising complaints. However, no action has been taken,” he said.
The official added that work on these tanks and distribution lines has been completed. The project to build water tanks in Njarakkal and Murikkumpadam areas was a long-term demand of residents and was launched in 2011. However, it was completed only in 2022. The project was delayed when the contractor suspended work. Work resumed in 2021, the official said.