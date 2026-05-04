Tourists in a fix as public toilets remain shut in Fort Kochi, Mattancherry

KOCHI: Leaving tourists in a fix, the public toilets in two of Kerala’s major tourist destinations — Fort Kochi and Mattancherry — remain non-operational. Despite the Kochi corporation and the Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) putting in place adequate infrastructure, many facilities were closed because of water shortage and unresolved sewage treatment issues. And the lack of facilities has resulted in improper waste disposal and poor sanitation in crowded areas.
“The (Mattancherry) facility was closed several months ago when the construction of the water metro station in Mattancherry was progressing. But it wasn’t opened later,” said Sheeja Navas, Mattancherry councillor.
She cited water crisis as one of the reasons for the closure.
“The corporation is planning to reopen the facility and ensure adequate water supply. Discussions are on with the public works department.”
As many as 13 toilets remain closed in the area next to Jew Town. In the Fort Kochi area, the toilet complex in Nehru Park too is closed.
“There are no facilities to discharge sewage and waste water. In this situation, if we open the toilet complex for the general public, it will lead to hygiene issues, such as the risk of contamination and spread of diseases. Hence, it was closed,” said Antony Kureethara, former Fort Kochi councillor.
He added that the town witnesses a high number of tourists in the vacation season and that these facilities should be operational to make Kochi tourist-friendly.
Recently, when the lack of facilities and maintenance became a topic of discussion, the new toilet complex near Fort Kochi beach was moved to Pallath Raman Square.
Public toilets, including separate toilets for men and women and accessible toilets for persons with disabilities, were constructed at Fort Kochi south beach and near the St Francis Church. The project was implemented at a cost of Rs 22 lakh with financial assistance from the BPCL Kochi Refinery.
Jaison, a Kochi resident, stressed the need to set up more public toilets in the area. “We need more facilities, especially when many people, including women, children and the elderly, visit the city. Setting up public toilets, even if they are pay and use facilities, in metro stations and other public places can be helpful.”