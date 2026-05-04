Tourists in a fix as public toilets remain shut in Fort Kochi, Mattancherry

KOCHI: Leaving tourists in a fix, the public toilets in two of Kerala’s major tourist destinations — Fort Kochi and Mattancherry — remain non-operational. Despite the Kochi corporation and the Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) putting in place adequate infrastructure, many facilities were closed because of water shortage and unresolved sewage treatment issues. And the lack of facilities has resulted in improper waste disposal and poor sanitation in crowded areas.

“The (Mattancherry) facility was closed several months ago when the construction of the water metro station in Mattancherry was progressing. But it wasn’t opened later,” said Sheeja Navas, Mattancherry councillor.

She cited water crisis as one of the reasons for the closure.

“The corporation is planning to reopen the facility and ensure adequate water supply. Discussions are on with the public works department.”

As many as 13 toilets remain closed in the area next to Jew Town. In the Fort Kochi area, the toilet complex in Nehru Park too is closed.

“There are no facilities to discharge sewage and waste water. In this situation, if we open the toilet complex for the general public, it will lead to hygiene issues, such as the risk of contamination and spread of diseases. Hence, it was closed,” said Antony Kureethara, former Fort Kochi councillor.