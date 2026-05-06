Dutch frigate calls at Kochi to extend defence, security ties

KOCHI: HNLMS De Ruyter, an air-defence and command frigate of the Royal Netherlands Navy, called at Kochi port on Monday as part of Pacific Archer, a Dutch mission “to strengthen diplomatic and security ties with ‘like-minded’ countries in the Indo-Pacific region.”

On arrival, the vessel was escorted by Fast Interceptor Crafts of the Indian Navy and accorded a ceremonial reception with the naval band. Kochi is the first of the seven scheduled stops the frigate will make on its 160-day-long journey and the halt assumes great significance given the city’s historical Dutch connection.

It is also expected to make stops in Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, South Korea, Tokyo, Hawaii and the Netherlands’ territory in the Caribbean, Antilles, before returning home. The vessel left Den Helder in the Netherlands on April 12.

The visit, and the journey, are taking place amid heightened geopolitical tensions in nearby waters, with the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz being the latest in that string. But apparently, the Dutch frigate enjoyed smooth sailing, according to its officers, who also added that they were prepared for any scenario.

The vessel’s visit to Kochi also coincides with the arrival of a high-level delegation comprising Major General (Royal Marines) Rob De Wit, Deputy Commander of the Royal Netherlands Navy (DCN), and Ambassador Marisa Gerards to Southern Naval Command (SNC).

They called on RAdm Prakash Gopalan, Chief of Staff, SNC, to discuss matters of mutual interest in the maritime domain. The delegation is also scheduled to visit Cochin Shipyard Limited to gain insights into India’s shipbuilding capabilities and explore avenues for industrial cooperation.