Researchers in Kochi develop device to detect diabetes painlessly

KOCHI: The scientists at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have developed a tiny, battery-free breath sensor that can detect the possibility of diabetes from a single exhalation.

The invention ‘Miniaturised Triboelectric Breath Acetone Sensor,’ measures acetone levels in one’s breath. “A highlight of the device is that it doesn’t need charging and can work without electricity,” said Dr N Manoj, who is part of the research team.

“It uses the triboelectric effect. It is a type of contact electrification where materials become electrically charged after making contact and then separating, often intensified by rubbing (friction),” he said.

According to him, the device can detect elevated acetone levels commonly found in people with diabetes.

The sensor delivers quick results at room temperature without the need for finger pricking.

The research was led by Dr Honey John, professor at Department of Polymer Science and Rubber Technology and director of Inter University Centre for Nanomaterials and Devices. The team also included Dhanu Treasa Mathew, research scholar, Dr Anshida Mayeen and postdoctoral fellow.