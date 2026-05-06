‘White-collar’ drug supply trail widens beyond Kochi

KOCHI: With plans to move court soon seeking fresh custody of the key accused, investigators have intensified the probe into what is now believed to be a sprawling white-collar drug network operating in Kochi, exposed following the March 28 seizure of narcotics from a luxury hotel in the city.

Thodupuzha native Kevin B Mathew and his associates, currently lodged in Ernakulam Sub Jail, are likely to be taken into police custody again for detailed interrogation. Investigators believe sustained questioning is crucial to mapping the supply chains and high-profile clientele connected to the network.

The investigation has also uncovered a significant interstate dimension, with sources indicating that Kevin’s primary suppliers are based in Bengaluru, prompting plans to constitute a dedicated team to track the supply route feeding drugs to Kochi and other parts of Kerala. Officials believe dismantling this Bengaluru-Kochi corridor will be key to disrupting the wider network.

Eight persons were arrested with various drugs in the raid at the hotel in Kadavanthra. Kevin was arrested during the subsequent phase of the probe.

Sources said a detailed inquiry is on into those arrested from the Kadavanthra hotel, including regarding their possible presence at other elite parties held across the city.

Further links have also emerged. Palluruthy native P M Shameer, along with Ziyad and Adil Ansar – earlier arrested from a lodge in Vattekkunnam, Kalamassery, with MDMA and ganja – were identified as part of the same network. The probe team is weighing their custodial interrogation to piece together the operational structure of the group.