Cyber scam probe 'peels' laundering layer; money trail under Kochi police lens

KOCHI: What began as a Rs 25-crore online trading fraud case has now widened into a suspected money laundering investigation, with the Kochi City Cyber Police examining whether cybercrime proceeds were systematically routed into high-value investments across sectors, sources said.

The case took a decisive turn after the arrest of Satyanarayana Murthy, 36, and Tyson Raju, 34, who were nabbed from Hyderabad by a Kochi police team on May 2 and later remanded. Police are now moving to secure their custody for a detailed interrogation, expected to be crucial in mapping fund flow and identifying the larger financial network behind the fraud.

The case pertains to the cheating of an Ernakulam-based businessman through a fake online trading platform. Investigators estimate that around Rs 25 crore was siphoned off, of which nearly Rs 16 crore is believed to have moved through accounts and networks linked to the arrested persons.

Officials are now focusing on Murthy’s financial footprint, who is believed to have developed a substantial business presence spanning mining, construction, and IT, with interests estimated at over Rs 300 crore.

Investigators are probing whether proceeds of cyber fraud were used to build or expand these ventures through structured layering of funds. The inquiry includes tracing investments, asset acquisitions, and corporate linkages that may have helped integrate illicit money into apparently legitimate business operations.

A key focus is a luxury apartment in Hyderabad, valued at around Rs 25 crore, believed to be linked to Murthy.