Pirated print of Malayalam film 'Patriot' surfaces online, producer files complaint

KOCHI: Producer Anto Joseph has filed a complaint with the Kochi City Cyber Police alleging unauthorised recording and circulation of his Malayalam film ‘Patriot’ on social media platforms. An FIR was registered by the police on Tuesday night in connection with the incident.

According to the complaint, the film produced by him was illegally recorded and distributed through various websites and social media handles between May 2 and May 5, resulting in financial loss to the production company.

The police registered the case under Sections 51(a)(i), 51(b)(ii), 51(b)(iii), and 63 of the Copyright Act, 1957 (India).

These provisions deal with infringement of copyright through unauthorised reproduction, distribution and communication of copyrighted material to the public, including via digital platforms.

Section 63 provides for criminal penalties, including imprisonment and fine, for knowingly infringing or abetting the infringement of copyright. The police said an investigation is under way to identify those responsible for the piracy and online circulation of the film.