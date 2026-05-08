Two held for attempted sexual assault near Ernakulam South Railway Station

KOCHI: Police on Thursday arrested two persons in connection with an attempt to sexually assault a woman after threatening her male friend at knifepoint near the Ernakulam South Railway Station.

The arrested are Rahul, 39, of Chathannoor, and Danish, 28, of Edava in Thiruvananthapuram. Both are reportedly involved in several cases.

The police said the incident occurred on Tuesday, inside an abandoned hotel complex opposite the railway station. A man and woman had entered the building around 9pm to escape the rain. As the rain intensified, they moved to the upper floor of the building.

The accused, who were allegedly consuming alcohol inside the building, followed the pair upstairs, assaulted the male friend and attempted to sexually assault the woman.

They both managed to escape from the spot and alerted the police control room, following which officers reached the area. But the accused had already fled.

Investigators later traced the accused through a motorcycle used by one of them.