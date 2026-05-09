Kochi police arrests cyber fraud accused from Hyderabad

KOCHI: In a major breakthrough in nationwide cyber fraud investigations, the Kochi City Police on Friday arrested two key accused named in digital arrest and cyber trading scam cases in coordinated operations conducted across multiple locations in Hyderabad.

The arrests followed parallel cyber operations carried out by the Kochi City Cyber Crime Police over the past 10 days. While Niranjan Choudhary, 40, was arrested from Hyderabad’s GD Metla area in connection with a digital arrest scam, Syed Hassan Ali, 39, was arrested from Sabza Colony in a Telegram-based online trading fraud case.

Investigations revealed that Niranjan, allegedly siphoned off nearly `3 crore from a 77-year-old woman from Ernakulam after threatening her through a “digital arrest” scam.

Police said 31 cyber complaints have been registered against Ali across the country.

They found that his bank accounts had a total of Rs 2.71 crore which were frozen in connection with complaints registered at the police stations.

The operation was carried out on the directive of Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar and under the supervision of DCP-2 Shahinsha.