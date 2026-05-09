Thanneerchal Park, a monument of neglect, decay and official apathy in Kochi

KOCHI: Thanneerchal Park in Tripunithura, which was inaugurated with much aplomb in 2015, continues to remain closed, robbing people in the vicinity of a much-needed recreational space. Though authorities had earlier indicated that the park, on Refinery Road, would reopen before the summer, the project has yet again failed to meet deadlines. This time, due to tender-related hurdles and delays in completing renovation activities.

The park, developed by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) for Rs 4.5 crore on 2.5 acres of land overlooking the Thanneerchal Lake, was envisaged as a possible model for other local self-governments to emulate and make public spaces available for the people.

Indeed, shortly after it was developed, it did seem plausible that the park could be all that was expected of it. The boating services it provided were an immediate hit, luring in children from nearby neighbourhoods. Those accompanying the kids, too, found the walkways and landscaped open spaces endearing.

“It was a very vibrant space,” recalled V C Jayendran, a local resident and convenor of the Tripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents Association (TRURA), an umbrella body of nearly 140 residents’ associations.“Now, it has fallen into disuse. Most of the equipment, especially the boats and the children’s play things are either rusting or wrecked beyond repair. It is a disheartening sight.”

According to him, the neglect began in 2020, with the onset of the Covid pandemic.“Officials stopped paying attention,” he alleged, adding, “Soon enough, people stopped going, and subsequently, it was closed. Today, it resembles an abandoned township.”

The decline in the number of active patrons over the years does not translate to the space being any less significant. This was proved true when residents from near and far banded to thwart the municipality’s move to turn the park’s parking space into a material collection facility.