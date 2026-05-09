Thanneerchal Park, a monument of neglect, decay and official apathy in Kochi

KOCHI: Thanneerchal Park in Tripunithura, which was inaugurated with much aplomb in 2015, continues to remain closed, robbing people in the vicinity of a much-needed recreational space. Though authorities had earlier indicated that the park, on Refinery Road, would reopen before the summer, the project has yet again failed to meet deadlines. This time, due to tender-related hurdles and delays in completing renovation activities.
The park, developed by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) for Rs 4.5 crore on 2.5 acres of land overlooking the Thanneerchal Lake, was envisaged as a possible model for other local self-governments to emulate and make public spaces available for the people.
Indeed, shortly after it was developed, it did seem plausible that the park could be all that was expected of it. The boating services it provided were an immediate hit, luring in children from nearby neighbourhoods. Those accompanying the kids, too, found the walkways and landscaped open spaces endearing.
“It was a very vibrant space,” recalled V C Jayendran, a local resident and convenor of the Tripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents Association (TRURA), an umbrella body of nearly 140 residents’ associations.“Now, it has fallen into disuse. Most of the equipment, especially the boats and the children’s play things are either rusting or wrecked beyond repair. It is a disheartening sight.”
According to him, the neglect began in 2020, with the onset of the Covid pandemic.“Officials stopped paying attention,” he alleged, adding, “Soon enough, people stopped going, and subsequently, it was closed. Today, it resembles an abandoned township.”
The decline in the number of active patrons over the years does not translate to the space being any less significant. This was proved true when residents from near and far banded to thwart the municipality’s move to turn the park’s parking space into a material collection facility.
“Of course, we protested, and our demonstrations lasted a month, forcing the municipality to rethink the facility,” Jayendran said.
It is learned that authorities later settled on a nearby cemetery’s vacant space. However, this move, too, was met with resistance from religious bodies who flagged that opening such a facility would taint the sanctity of a place where final rites are conducted.
“Because that project got thrown into limbo, certain members of the municipality nursed a ‘grudge’. As a result, proposals to restore the park to its former glory were more or less shelved. All the while, the space continued to deteriorate.”
When the TNIE reached out, Tripunithura municipality chairperson P L Babu said, “The park is in a mess. But we will act with urgency and see to it that the space be reopened soon. We have received nearly `75 lakh as part of the Union government’s Amrut scheme. Another `1 crore is expected from GCDA. This will go towards the park’s renovation and upgradation.”
“The hurdle of late has been the delay in floating the tender. GCDA is tasked with that. However, this will be expedited, and we hope to throw the park gates open to the public in a month,” Babu said.
Taking cognisance of the lake as one of the key distinguishing factors of the park, the municipal chairperson also indicated that talks are on with the irrigation department to clean up the lake and resume boating services once the park reopens.
A money-spinner
The park, before its closure, had greatly enriched the municipal coffers, generating Rs 81,32,425 between June 1, 2015, and May 31, 2018, an RTI query revealed. In the next four years, i.e. from December 2, 2018, to March 19, 2022, it saw a revenue of Rs 46,58,359, despite the pandemic pause.
However, revenue collection dipped thereafter, when the civic body directly ran the park after failing to get bidders. Income from the park was Rs 4,10,152 for the period from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023, and Rs 3,22,880 from January 1, 2024, to September 30, 2024.