Kochi braces for monsoon waterlogging despite crores spent on flood-mitigation projects

KOCHI: With the southwest monsoon less than two weeks away from making landfall, Kochi finds itself staring at the spectre of waterlogging despite multiple flood-mitigation projects and crores spent on drainage and canal restoration.

The city, flanked by the Vembanad Lake and the Arabian Sea, has historically remained vulnerable to flooding during heavy rains. The early pre-monsoon showers this year once again exposed Kochi’s weak spots, with key stretches such as MG Road, Madhava Pharmacy Junction, Edappally, Kaloor, Pachalam and residential pockets including Panampilly Nagar, SBT Road, Chilavannoor and Pandarachira witnessing severe waterlogging and traffic snarls.

Though Kochi has no shortage of flood-prevention schemes — from Operation Breakthrough to Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (URWTS) project and multiple public works department (PWD) interventions — residents continue to face recurring inundation with little visible improvement.

Kochi corporation has begun pre-monsoon canal and drain cleaning works under Operation Breakthrough. “We have begun cleaning all the major and minor canals and roadside drains, and most of the work is halfway through,” said corporation town planning standing committee chairperson P M Naseema.