40 injured as bus, lorry collide at Ernakulam's Edathala

KOCHI: A bus travelling from Aluva to Kolenchery collided with a Taurus lorry coming towards Aluva at Edathala on Monday afternoon, leaving around 40 passengers injured.

The accident occurred at around 2.30 pm. The injured, including students travelling on the bus, were shifted to a private hospital in Aluva for treatment. One person who sustained critical injuries was placed on ventilator support, hospital sources said. The bus driver, Prasad, suffered injuries to his head and hand.

Police sources said the accident occurred when the bus allegedly collided with the lorry while attempting to overtake a car parked on the roadside. The exact cause of the accident is under investigation. Police have also begun examining the condition of the vehicles involved in the crash.