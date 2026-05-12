Waste management, structural issues plague Ernakulam market complex

KOCHI: Lack of proper sanitation facilities has forced a few stall owners to move out of the Ernakulam Market in Broadway. As many as four stall owners, who opened chicken and meat stalls on the first floor of the facility, had to shift to the space in the old market following complaints regarding unhygienic conditions.

“Since chicken stalls and dry fish stalls were opened on the first floor, bad smell from those shops pervaded the building. It is affecting other traders and the customers coming to the market. Thus, we requested the stall owners to shift the items from there to a different location,” said C J George, president of the Ernakulam Market Stall Owners Association.

Seena Gokul, the health standing committee chairperson of corporation, said that issues related to ventilation and waste management have to be rectified to solve the issue.

“We need to ensure cleanliness and neatness in the market. As there is a leak in the pipe and a bad smell emanates from the seepage, we need to identify the issue and rectify it. The Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) has worked on the design and construction. We will hold discussions to find a solution to the issue.”

“A dispute between the stall owners had led to a court case and a stay order. However, the petitioners recently withdrew the case, and the stalls were reopened for the stall owners. However, it is not the right space for chicken and meat vendors,” added George.