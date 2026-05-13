Assam to Kerala by road: Aluva seizure exposes ‘invisible’ heroin route

KOCHI: The arrest of three Assam natives in Aluva with over 600g of heroin that they brought by travelling over 3,000km via road has exposed what police fear could be an “invisible” interstate drug corridor bringing contraband into Kerala through India’s highway network.

The Ernakulam rural police on Tuesday said the heroin, believed to have originated from Burma and routed through Assam, was transported to Kerala concealed inside 47 soap boxes. Police said the accused had undertaken similar trips earlier.

The three accused, Dildar Hussain, 41, Mushtaqin Alam, 19, and Kairul Islam, 23, were arrested on Monday and remanded by the court later.

Ernakulam Rural district police chief K S Sudarshan said the seized contraband is valued at over Rs 50 lakh. He described the haul as the biggest heroin seizure in Ernakulam rural limits so far this year.

“They had done this earlier, too. The accused were intercepted based on intelligence inputs received by the Ernakulam rural police team. A detailed investigation has been launched into the larger network behind the operation,” Sudarshan said.

Police officials said the case has raised serious concerns as the accused allegedly managed to transport the narcotics across several states without attracting suspicion.

“They travelled thousands of kilometres with heroin...and escaped detection. That raises questions as to whether the same route has been used repeatedly by organised trafficking groups,” a senior police officer said.

Police believe the arrested men were mainly carriers in a layered trafficking system designed to protect the masterminds from direct exposure.

“These carriers usually know very little about the larger network. They receive details about whom to contact or hand over the consignment only after safely reaching the destination. Such syndicates operate through multiple layers, making it difficult to immediately expose the entire chain,” another officer said.