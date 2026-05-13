Kerala’s Rs 25-crore cyber fraud probe traces mysterious ‘ghost identity’ link to Jharkhand

KOCHI: The investigation into the Rs 25-crore cyber fraud — one of the largest amounts allegedly syphoned from a single person through cybercrime in Kerala — has taken a fresh turn with the Kochi City Police cyber team probing a mysterious Jharkhand link that police suspect could be a “ghost identity” created to conceal the real operators behind the racket.

Sources said the new lead surfaced during the interrogation of Hyderabad-based businessman Satyanarayana Murthy, 36, and his aide Tyson Raju, 32, who were arrested on May 3 in connection with the case. The duo allegedly referred to a Jharkhand-based merchant during questioning, prompting investigators to examine whether the person actually exists or is merely a virtual identity used to divert the probe and mask the money trail.

Senior police officers familiar with the investigation said detailed verification is under way to establish the authenticity of the alleged suspect.

“At present, it is only an input received during interrogation. We are examining whether such a person exists physically or whether it is a fabricated identity created as part of the laundering network. We are not ruling out either possibility,” a senior officer said.

Investigators believe the case points to the existence of a highly layered cybercrime and money laundering structure operating across states. Police suspect the network used multiple intermediary accounts, digital identities and proxy account holders to route and absorb the proceeds of the fraud.

According to officials, the fraud was executed through a fake online trading platform promoted via social media advertisements promising high returns on share trading investments. The victim, an Ernakulam-based businessman, allegedly transferred the amount in multiple transactions to a network of bank accounts controlled by the accused and their associates.