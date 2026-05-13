Unidentified male body found floating in canal in Kochi

KOCHI: An unidentified male body was found floating in the Champakara canal around 6am on Monday. The body, believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, was first spotted by local residents.

The police said the man was wearing black pants and a black T-shirt at the time of recovery. However, his identity has not yet been established. The Marad police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident and launched an investigation into the incident.

The body has been shifted to the mortuary of Ernakulam General Hospital for postmortem examination. Police officials said a detailed inquiry is under way and that all possible angles are being investigated.