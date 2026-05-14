5-year-old dies in accident at Kochi's Kalamassery

KOCHI: A five-year-old boy was killed in a road accident at Kalamassery on Wednesday after the scooter which he was travelling on with his grandparents lost balance while attempting to overtake a bus.

The deceased is Aideen Adam, son of Al Amin and a native of Panayikulam. According to police, the accident occurred around 1.30 pm near Premiere Junction.

Aideen was travelling on a scooter with his grandfather Jamal and grandmother Beevi when the vehicle reportedly attempted to overtake a bus. During the attempt, a lorry coming from the opposite direction allegedly grazed the scooter, causing the rider to lose control.

In the impact, the child fell under the bus and suffered critical injuries. Though he was taken to Kalamassery Government Medical College, doctors declared him dead.

Jamal and Beevi also suffered injuries in the accident. However, police said their condition is not critical.