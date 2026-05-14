Deepak Joy resigns as Kochi deputy mayor after record 139-day tenure

KOCHI: Kochi Corporation deputy mayor Deepak Joy, who was elected as the MLA of the Tripunithura constituency in the recent assembly election, submitted his resignation from the post on Wednesday. Having served as the deputy mayor of Kochi city for just 139 days, he is the shortest-serving deputy mayor in the city’s history.

Deepak, who was elected to the council from the Ayyappankavu division, had assumed office on December 26. The corporation secretary accepted the resignation in the presence of Mayor V K Minimol.

“Once we assumed office, the mayor and I decided to introduce and implement as many projects as possible in the given time, two-and-a- half years. I am proud that we could complete several projects in a short time.

The support of the standing committees, councillors and the public has also helped to bring many development projects,” he said as he was thanking his colleagues and appreciating the councillors and the officials for the teamwork.

Former minister Dominic Presentation, leader of the opposition V A Sreejith, secretary P S Shibu, and standing committee chairpersons spoke at the event.