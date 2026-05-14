GCDA opposes transfer of land near JLN stadium to St Albert’s College in Kochi

KOCHI: The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) has decided to move the Kerala High Court, challenging the state government decision to assign 88 cents near the Kaloor stadium to St Albert’s College. The revenue department had issued an order to that effect on March 15, the day the assembly election code of conduct came into force, directing the Ernakulam district collector to transfer the land to the college.

Addressing a news conference in Kochi, GCDA chairperson K Chandran Pillai criticised the decision, alleging that the land was taken without either the knowledge of the authority or proper compensation norms.

“Firstly, the land belongs to the LSG (local self-government) department and not the revenue department that has put out the order. Further, we strongly believe that the decision was taken without a proper study of the case and without extending any ethical commitment to GCDA.

The government has failed to protect the ethical rights of the authority by omitting provisions for compensation as well. Therefore, we are immediately moving to the court,” Pillai said. He also demanded an immediate cancellation of the order.

The land had originally been leased to the college in 1995 for the setting up of a playground. However, in 2013, it was acquired by the Kochi Metro Rail Limited for the construction of the JLN Metro Station. In compensation, the government had allotted 74 cents of GCDA land to the college.