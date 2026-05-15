Before the chair: How student politics at SH College shaped Kerala CM-designate VDS

KOCHI: Long before he was named the chief minister of Kerala, VD Satheesan was a fiery student leader walking the corridors of Sacred Heart College, Thevara.

Political leaders are rarely made overnight. Their convictions, leadership and public persona are often forged through years of experiences, debates, friendships and struggles, and many of them begin on college campuses. For Satheesan, the foundations of his political life were laid during the turbulent and politically charged college atmosphere of the 1980s.

At the time, student politics in Kerala campuses largely revolved around the fierce rivalry between KSU and SFI. Satheesan emerged as one of the most visible faces of student politics at Sacred Heart College, Thevara.

An old college magazine clipping still preserves traces of that early political spark. Describing the young Satheesan, it reads: “A powerful orator who did not tire, did not flinch, did not retreat in the face of the enemy’s killing cries, who made the heavy stone walls of Sacred Heart College burn.”

The note further mentions that he was recognised as the best orator and writer for three consecutive years and was elected to the KSU three times in a row. It also recalls how he travelled across Kerala winning accolades for his college.

For many who knew him then, the signs of a future political leader were already visible.

“When Satheesan was a degree student at Thevara College, I was the vice principal,” recalls Father Austin Mulerikal (CMI), a mentor to V D Satheesan and someone who closely observed student politics on campus during those years. “The principal entrusted me with most student-related matters, so I maintained a close relationship with students.”