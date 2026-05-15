Man dies by suicide after allegedly killing wife in Kochi

KOCHI: A 63-year-old man died by suicide after allegedly killing his wife and attacking his son following a family dispute at Manjapetty near Perumbavoor in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased woman was identified as Ambika. Her husband, Chandran (63), was later found hanging from a tree in an empty field in the same locality.

According to the police, Chandran, who worked as a security guard in a private firm, allegedly attacked Ambika and their son with a machete, when they questioned his alleged relationship with other women. She sustained severe injuries to the back of her neck and died on the spot.

Their son, Sanal (38), an auto-rickshaw driver, was injured while trying to intervene. He suffered serious neck injuries and ran out of the house to escape from the attack. He was later shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, by police officers who reached the spot after receiving information from local residents.

According to the FIR registered at Perumbavoor police station, Chandran repeatedly stabbed Ambika to death before fleeing the house. He was later found dead by hanging in a nearby empty field.

The FIR was registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with murder, and Section 109(1), pertaining to attempt to murder.