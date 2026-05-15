Organ mafia: One more arrested, Kochi SIT tightens net around middlemen

KOCHI: The probe into the alleged organ transplant racket involving forged documents widened further on Thursday with the arrest of another suspected intermediary linked to the network. The arrested is Debin Joseph, 38, a native of Marayur, who police suspect played a key role in identifying and recruiting financially vulnerable people for illegal organ transplants.

According to police sources, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kochi City Police had been tracking Debin’s phone calls and movements for the past few days. After confirming his alleged role and location, the SIT arrested him from a spa at Punnamada around 5 am on Thursday. Sources said Debin is also believed to be a partner in the spa business from where he was taken into custody.

Sources said investigators traced Debin’s involvement after his name surfaced during the examination of documents seized from the alleged kingpin Najeeb, who is currently in the custody of the Ernakulam Rural Police along with other accused.

Police suspect Debin acted as a middleman who lured poor and financially desperate people into the racket by offering money in exchange for organ donation.

Several victims are believed to have been introduced to the racket through him. Investigators also found that Debin allegedly maintained close ties with Sunny Varghese, another accused who was arrested earlier in the case. Following his arrest, Debin was taken to the Ambalamedu police station for further procedures and questioning.

Senior officials said detailed interrogation of Debin has begun and that the SIT is coordinating closely with the rural police team probing the wider network.