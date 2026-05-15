VD Satheesan becomes first-ever leader from Ernakulam to be selected as Kerala CM

KOCHI: On the day after polling, Ernakulam DCC president Mohammed Shiyas publicly expressed a wish long shared by party workers in the district — to have a chief minister from Ernakulam.

Praising Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan’s performance inside and outside the assembly, he said the Congress high command should consider public sentiment while choosing the next CM.

“He could convince the public about what was happening in the state and put forward an alternative. People want a leader who brings together all sections of society and meets the public’s expectations. For us too, it is a dream to have a chief minister from Ernakulam,” he said, and the response sparked debates across the state. A month later, with the Congress high command’s decision, Ernakulam got its first-ever chief minister.

Born in Nettoor, Ernakulam, Satheesan is a six-time MLA representing the Paravur constituency, and has been active in the district with organisational and parliamentary activities. His ascension was welcomed with big celebrations in his home district.

At the Ernakulam DCC office, party workers began celebrating immediately after the announcement they had eagerly awaited. ‘Nilapaadukalude Rajakumara, Naalekalil Ningal Keralam Bharikkatte’ – the slogan reverberated across the city. Councillors at the Kochi Corporation office also celebrated the announcement under the leadership of Mayor V K Minimol.

“It is a decision the voters wanted to hear. Personally, I am happy that he is from my parliamentary constituency. It is not just about Ernakulam. The public wanted him as the chief minister and had been demanding it. The leadership recognised the mood on the ground and made the decision,” said MP Hibi Eden while addressing the media.