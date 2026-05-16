Customs seizes another luxury car linked to Dulquer Salmaan as part of 'Operation Numkhor'

KOCHI: The Customs Preventive Commissionerate in Kochi has seized another luxury vehicle linked to Dulquer Salmaan as part of its ongoing “Operation Numkhor” investigation into an alleged interstate luxury vehicle smuggling racket operating through the Bhutan and Nepal borders.

The latest vehicle seized was a Nissan Patrol SUV kept at a car showroom in Kalamassery on Thursday. Customs officials suspect that the vehicle was illegally imported into India through the Bhutan-Nepal border route using forged documents and manipulated registration records to evade taxes.

Officials said the SUV had reportedly featured in the movie Lucky Bhaskar. With the latest seizure, Customs has now seized four luxury vehicles linked to Dulquer Salmaan during the course of the investigation.

However, Dulquer Salmaan had earlier clarified before the court that he had purchased the three vehicles legally from previous owners in India through proper bank transactions and with valid documents.

Customs officials on Friday also confirmed the arrest of Zain Marva, partner of a car showroom in Kozhikode, in connection with the smuggling racket. He was arrested on May 14 from Kozhikode for allegedly facilitating the distribution of smuggled SUVs in Kerala.