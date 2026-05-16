Ernakulam records 99.61% pass rate in SSLC exams; girls lead in A+ scores

KOCHI: Ernakulam district achieved excellent results in this year’s SSLC examination. In the district, 99.61% of students qualified for higher studies. Out of 30,578 students who appeared for the examination, 30,458 passed. Girls led the score chart with the highest number of A+. Out of 15,715 boys who appeared for the examination, 15,649 passed, and out of 14,863 girls, 14,809 passed.

A total of 2203 students in the district scored A+ in all subjects. Out of these, 1,553 are girls, and 650 boys. A total of 260 schools in the district achieved 100% pass. Among government schools, 81 out of 101 achieved 100% pass. 133 out of 177 aided schools and 46 out of 52 unaided schools achieved 100% success.

Performance in educational districts

Muvattupuzha topped the list in terms of success rate (99.77%)

Muvattupuzha

Out of 3,479 students who appeared for the exam, 3,471 passed; 352 students achieved A+in all subjects.

Aluva

Out of 11,691 students who appeared for the exam in Aluva educational district, 11,657 passed. The success rate here is 99.71. 930 students got A+ in all subjects.

Ernakulam

Out of 10,149 students who appeared for the examination in Ernakulam educational district, 10,084 qualified for higher studies. The pass percentage is 99.36. 568 students secured full A+.

Kothamangalam

Out of 5,259 students in Kothamangalam educational district, 5,246 passed. The pass percentage is 99.75. 353 students got A+ in all subjects.