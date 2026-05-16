High-tech Aluva market remains a non-starter

KOCHI: Aluva Market is dirty, it smells and faces a multitude of issues, including improper waste management. However, the vendors have nowhere to go. For, the swanky, 40,000 sq ft complex that was promised to them over a decade back remains in limbo.

The Aluva municipality had decided to construct a two-storey building to house around 200 vendors for Rs 50 crore in 2015. The foundation stone for the market project was laid by the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in 2015, but the place never saw any work, said the vendors.

A decade later, in May 2025, the then CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the construction of the high-tech multi-storey market complex project, with plans for a modern facility featuring better waste management and vendor facilities.

Ali Kunju, a fruit vendor, said besides infrastructure issues, the market also faces traffic congestion and waterlogging. “Canals are not cleaned properly, leading to waterlogging. Customers arriving at the market find it difficult to enter due to the traffic congestion at the intersection of the PWD Road,” said Sunil, another vendor.