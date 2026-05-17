Collector assesses progress of tourism intiatives in Ernakulam, urges timely completion

KOCHI: Ernakulam district collector G Priyanka has urged officials to complete various tourism projects in the district in a timely manner.

In a review meeting held on Saturday, the collector assessed the progress of tourism projects. “The officials have been directed to complete the renovation work of Aluva Palace by August 30. The work related to the protection and restoration of the Chinese nets at Fort Kochi should also be completed at the earliest. Special attention would be paid to resolving crises in projects where construction was halted due to technical reasons,” she said.

In the meeting, it was also decided to immediately complete the steps to install waste containers for waste disposal in Fort Kochi and to evaluate the cruise terminal activities at Kochi Port and complete the restoration work at Pazhamchirathod in Alangad grama panchayat.

Projects like Koothattukulam Mahadeva Temple renovation, Ernakulam guest house renovation, Vypeen beach corridor work, Subhash Park renovation, and the progress of the Kadambrayar eco-tourism project, Kadamakudi rural tourism project and Alangad tourism project were also discussed in the meeting.

“The emergency action plan for Fort Kochi, installation of decorative lights and painting at Aluva foot bridge should be implemented within the stipulated time,” the collector added.

The meeting, reviewed in detail the renovation of the district office of the tourism department.