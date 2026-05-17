Ernakulam will get adequate representation, says MLA-elect Mohammed Shiyas

KOCHI: DCC president and MLA-elect Mohammed Shiyas, on Saturday, said that the Left government maintained a stepmotherly attitude towards Ernakulam district.

Commenting on the development projects that were implemented in Ernakulam in the past ten years, Shiyas said that no major development projects have been introduced in the district.

“The Pinarayi government failed to bring in new projects for the basic development in the area which was dominated by UDF representatives. It was the UDF governments that contributed to the growth of Ernakulam in the past.

With the state getting a chief minister from the district, we believe the metropolitan city would get more prominence in the coming days,” Shiyas said.

Addressing the media, he also expressed hope that the district will get more ministers. “Ernakulam will get enough representation in the ministry,” he added.