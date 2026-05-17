Police warn public against cyber frauds under guise of Census

KOCHI: The Kochi city police on Thursday issued a public warning against cyber fraudsters targeting people in the name of the upcoming Census 2026-27. Police said scammers are using fake phone calls, messages and verification links to deceive the public and steal sensitive personal information. Sources said the warning comes after the Kerala Police received complaints about attempts to cheat people using fake census-related communications.

Authorities cautioned the public against sharing confidential details with unknown persons or through suspicious links. According to the police, official census authorities will never ask for OTPs, bank account details, Aadhaar numbers or PAN card information during the census process.

The police advised people to verify any census-related communication only through official government websites before sharing information or taking any action.The warning was issued as part of efforts to prevent cyber fraud and create awareness among the public about emerging online scams.