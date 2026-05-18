Ernakulam district gets four ministers in UDF cabinet

KOCHI: Ernakulam, the financial capital of the state, will have four representatives in the new UDF cabinet, higher compared to the previous ministry led by Pinarayi Vijayan, Paravur MLA V D Satheesan is set to be sworn in as the chief minister.

Satheesan, who was the leader of the opposition in the 2016-21 assembly, was also in charge of the Kochi corporation election and has been vocal about the development projects in Ernakulam.

The Indian National Congress has also selected Roji M John for the cabinet. Roji has been representing the Angamaly constituency for the third time. The Kalamassery constituency will continue to have representation in the ministry, with the Indian Union Muslim League naming V E Abdul Gafoor as a minister.

In the CPM-led LDF government between 2021 and 2026, P Rajeeve, who represented Kalamassery, served as the minister for law and industries. Earlier, in 2011, V K Ebrahim Kunju, elected from the constituency, had served as the minister for public works. After 2011, Piravom MLA Anoop Jacob was also included in the cabinet.

V K Minimol, mayor of Kochi, expressed confidence in the new ministry formed by the UDF. “Now, we have a chief minister from Ernakulam. The district has long been lacking major development projects.

While Thiruvananthapuram received special packages, Kochi largely depended on funds under the Swachh Bharat scheme. This situation will change. Whenever a UDF government has been in power, Kochi has received deserving consideration,” she said.