Model cycling track at Marine Drive turns into parking zone amid poor enforcement

KOCHI: Developed with the intention of encouraging eco-friendly commuting and creating a safer space for cyclists, the dedicated cycling track in Marine Drive and Park Avenue Road — stretching from the BSNL Telephone Exchange to the Ernakulam District Court — today presents a picture of neglect.

Envisioned as a model urban mobility initiative of the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML), the dedicated lanes are now more often than not occupied by illegally parked vehicles, roadside encroachments and temporary obstructions, leaving little room for cyclists.

During peak hours, the green-coloured corridor is lined not with bicycles, but with parked two-wheelers, auto rickshaws and even cars, especially near the Ernakulam General Hospital. On several stretches, pedestrians are forced onto the track due to congestion on the footpath.

On one side of the road, parking spaces have been formally allotted along with the footpath and cycling track. However, the opposite side has only a footpath and cycle track, with no provision for dedicated parking. Residents and vendors say this has indirectly led to vehicles spilling over onto the cycling lane.