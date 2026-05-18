Nedumbassery railway station project on course; land levelling under way

KOCHI: With the tender awarded for the `7.56-crore project, preliminary work is under way at the site earmarked for the Nedumbassery railway station. According to sources with the Southern Railway’s Thiruvananthapuram Division headquarters, land levelling is currently on, with piling for the station building and other infrastructure work set to begin later.

The Railways had floated a tender for the construction of a halt station at Nedumbassery, close to Kochi airport, in January this year, said a source.

“The project was announced by the Railways’ Gati Shakti division, for an estimated cost of `7.56 crore, with the deadline for bid submission set for February 5, 2026. The tender has been awarded, and once the design for the station is approved by the Railway Board, the work will begin,” the source said.

When TNIE visited the site for the proposed station, hectic work involving earthmovers was on to level the land. “But that’s just the baseline work. Major work will be undertaken in the coming months,” a Railways source said.