Ernakulam pins high hopes on UDF’s ‘power cabinet’

KOCHI: As Kerala steps into a new political era under Chief Minister V D Satheesan, expectations are running especially high in Ernakulam district, the state’s commercial hub that now enjoys unprecedented representation in the cabinet.
From the long-pending Angamaly bypass, additional ring roads and stronger road-rail connectivity to the development of emerging urban centres like Muvattupuzha, residents and industry leaders are hoping the new government will finally fast-track projects that have remained on paper for years.
With the chief minister himself representing the district, along with ministers Roji M John, Anoop Jacob and V E Abdul Gafoor, Ernakulam expects a stronger voice in policy making and infrastructure planning. The demand for improved connectivity has once again taken centre stage.
Civic groups and planners argue that Kochi can no longer sustain rising traffic pressure without large-scale interventions including new bypasses, ring roads and alternative urban corridors connecting nearby towns.
“The government should design a strategy to reduce pressure on the city. Along with the Sabari Rail project, a 50 to 60-metre-wide road should also be developed,” said V J Kurian, former managing director of Cochin International Airport Limited.
“If such a high-speed corridor becomes a reality, it could significantly reduce congestion in the city. This will particularly benefit people travelling from Erumely,” he said. Kurian also stressed that development should not remain confined to Kochi.“There should be equal focus on developing cities like Muvattupuzha.
After the airport, the Kochi Metro was the only major project Ernakulam received, and even that is yet to be fully completed,” he said. According to him, the long-pending Kundannoor-Angamaly bypass must figure among the government’s top priorities. Industry leaders, meanwhile, have highlighted the need to create a more business-friendly ecosystem in Kochi.
Vinodini Sukumar, president of the Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the government must focus on youth-centric initiatives and startup support. “Kochi has a large youth population and the government should introduce startup training programmes and youth-oriented initiatives,” she said. There is a growing trend of entrepreneurs starting ventures here but registering them outside Kerala because of the lack of a conducive business environment in the city, she added.
D Dhanuraj, chairman of the Centre for Public Policy Research, stressed the need to improve urban living standards. “From water supply to roads and electricity, Kochi deserves focused attention as it hosts major institutions including Cochin Shipyard,” he said.
Social activist Ranjith Thampi echoed similar concerns. “Infrastructure continues to be one of Ernakulam’s biggest concerns. The district needs more ring roads and better connectivity,” he said.
“Now, with a minister from Angamaly in place, people are once again hoping the Angamaly bypass project will finally become a reality. There is also a growing demand for a second bridge connecting mainland Kochi and Bolgatty, which has long been a dream for many residents,” he added.
What District wants
Early completion of Angamaly bypass
More ring roads and smoother connectivity
Development of Muvattupuzha and eastern belt
Better climate for startups and business
Upgraded roads, water and transport infrastructure