Ernakulam pins high hopes on UDF’s ‘power cabinet’

KOCHI: As Kerala steps into a new political era under Chief Minister V D Satheesan, expectations are running especially high in Ernakulam district, the state’s commercial hub that now enjoys unprecedented representation in the cabinet.

From the long-pending Angamaly bypass, additional ring roads and stronger road-rail connectivity to the development of emerging urban centres like Muvattupuzha, residents and industry leaders are hoping the new government will finally fast-track projects that have remained on paper for years.

With the chief minister himself representing the district, along with ministers Roji M John, Anoop Jacob and V E Abdul Gafoor, Ernakulam expects a stronger voice in policy making and infrastructure planning. The demand for improved connectivity has once again taken centre stage.

Civic groups and planners argue that Kochi can no longer sustain rising traffic pressure without large-scale interventions including new bypasses, ring roads and alternative urban corridors connecting nearby towns.

“The government should design a strategy to reduce pressure on the city. Along with the Sabari Rail project, a 50 to 60-metre-wide road should also be developed,” said V J Kurian, former managing director of Cochin International Airport Limited.