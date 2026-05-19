Four from Hyderabad under Kerala police scanner in Rs 25-crore cyber fraud case

KOCHI: The investigation into the alleged Rs 25-crore online trading cyber fraud has taken a new turn with the Kochi City police identifying four Hyderabad-based persons who allegedly had financial dealings with the prime accused, businessman Satyanarayana Murthy based in the Telangana capital.

Senior police officials said the special investigation team (SIT) has initiated inquiries into the role of the four individuals and whether money generated through cyber fraud was diverted into various sectors and investments through them. Investigators have almost confirmed the identities of the four persons mentioned during Murthy’s interrogation, said a source.

Murthy had earlier referred to a Jharkhand-based person as part of the alleged network behind the online trading scam, according to the police.

However, the cyber investigation team is now assessing whether such a person actually exists or whether the identity was created as a ghost account to mislead investigators and conceal the financial trail. Officials indicated that serious doubts have emerged regarding the Jharkhand link.

Investigators have meanwhile deepened the probe into Murthy’s financial transactions, property dealings, and call records as part of efforts to trace the movement of money allegedly obtained through cybercrime.

Senior officers said the ongoing investigation is expected to expose the wider financial network of the racket.

Murthy had been granted police custody on May 14 following a plea moved by the investigation team before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court.

His custodial interrogation ended on May 16. Sources said the financial dealings of the four Hyderabad-based persons are currently under detailed scrutiny and more arrests are likely in the case in the coming days.