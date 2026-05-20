Annual feast of Holy Virgin Mary begins at Vallarpadam Basilica

KOCHI: This year’s Pentecost festival began at the Marian pilgrimage centre of Vallarpadam Basilica on Tuesday with the hoisting of the flag by the Bishop Emeritus of Jhansi Diocese Dr Peter Parappilly at 5.30pm. He was the main celebrant at the subsequent Mass, while Fr Sijan Manuveliparambil delivered the sermon.

The Vallarpadam Basilica, established by Portuguese missionaries in AD 1524 with the image of the Redeemer and later became famous in the name of Holy Vallarpadam, is the only church in Asia dedicated to the Holy Virgin Mary. The 502nd feast of the Holy Virgin Mary began on Tuesday. The six-day celebrations will conclude on Sunday (May 24).

Varapuzha Archdiocese Chancellor Fr Abijin Arakkal, Fr Selvan Lazar, Fr Paulson Simenthi, and Varapuzha Archdiocese Vicar General Very Rev Monsignor Mathew Ilanjimattom will be the chief celebrants during the celebrations.

Varappuzha Archdiocese Auxiliary Bishop Dr Antony Valungal will be the chief celebrant for the Pontifical Mass on the closing day of the festival. Fr Jose Thomas Ocam will preach. Varappuzha Archdiocese Vicar General Very Rev Msgr Mathew Kallingal will be the chief celebrant for the eighth festival on May 31. Fr Sebi Victor will preach.

Basilica Rector Fr Jerome Chammini Kodath, Associate Vicars Fr Antony Shine Kattuparambil, Fr Jixon Johnny Cheriyl, and Fr Amal Antony Maliyekkal announced that the preparations for the festival celebrations have been completed.