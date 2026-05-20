Battered on the borderline

KOCHI: Intense. Ultrasensitive. Dramatic. Difficult.

These are often the labels slapped on people living with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD). Not because they define the condition, but because misunderstanding still shapes how it is perceived.

Observed annually in May, Borderline Personality Disorder Awareness Month seeks to draw attention to a mental health condition that remains widely misunderstood.

In simple terms, BPD is characterised by persistent difficulties in managing emotions, maintaining stable relationships and coping with stress.

Individuals may experience intense emotional shifts, fear of abandonment, impulsive behaviour, chronic feelings of emptiness and unstable interpersonal relationships. One’s brain is in a constant state of flux.

Mental health experts say BPD often goes undiagnosed for years because its symptoms overlap with anxiety, depression and trauma-related disorders.

According to psychiatrist Dr U Vivek, misconceptions surrounding BPD often prevent people from recognising symptoms early or seeking timely help.

“People with BPD are often labelled arrogant or emotionally volatile,” he says. “Their symptoms are frequently misunderstood as weakness or an attitude problem.”

Mood swings may be dismissed as attention-seeking. Emotional reactions may be viewed as exaggeration. Difficulty coping with stress can be interpreted as a lack of resilience.