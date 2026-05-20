Drainage, water supply networks in city to be mapped under AMRUT

KOCHI: Aiming to formulate better local area and master plans for Kochi, the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) has signed an agreement with the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society to identify stormwater drainage, water supply network, sewerage and related assets.

According to the agreement, on completion of the survey, a detailed GIS map of the existing drainage, water supply, and sewerage systems and asset-related information within Kochi corporation will be available digitally.

“The project is being implemented under AMRUT, with the corporation too funding its execution,” said T K Ashraf, chairperson of the corporation’s public works standing committee.

“Mapping and data collection are expected to help address issues related to waterlogging management and urban development. Once the report is prepared, projects can be prioritised and implemented based on the identified requirements in different parts of the city,” he said.

According to an official associated with the AMRUT project, the data would help the corporation draft a local area development plan and prepare projects to alleviate waterlogging.