Drainage, water supply networks in city to be mapped under AMRUT

KOCHI: Aiming to formulate better local area and master plans for Kochi, the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) has signed an agreement with the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society to identify stormwater drainage, water supply network, sewerage and related assets.
According to the agreement, on completion of the survey, a detailed GIS map of the existing drainage, water supply, and sewerage systems and asset-related information within Kochi corporation will be available digitally.
“The project is being implemented under AMRUT, with the corporation too funding its execution,” said T K Ashraf, chairperson of the corporation’s public works standing committee.
“Mapping and data collection are expected to help address issues related to waterlogging management and urban development. Once the report is prepared, projects can be prioritised and implemented based on the identified requirements in different parts of the city,” he said.
According to an official associated with the AMRUT project, the data would help the corporation draft a local area development plan and prepare projects to alleviate waterlogging.
“Currently, the local body does not have the required data. We are depending on locally available information while preparing an action plan or dealing with waterlogging and related issues. Collecting survey findings and preserving it digitally would help the authorities concerned to bring accurate and effective solutions,” the official said.
Kochi corporation has allocated Rs 1.18 crore for the initiative.
The project, proposed by the Amrut State Mission Management Unit, is being implemented in six corporations of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur. The surveys aim to reduce urban flooding risks, upgrade water distribution efficiency, and achieve universal sewerage coverage through digital governance.
“The data can even be utilised for research and studies in the future. Also, for the better utilisation of the data collected, we need systems that can assess, understand and develop solutions based on that. Thus, developing resources remains crucial,” the source added.