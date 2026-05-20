Seven held with 35 kg ganja in twin raids in Aluva

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural Police seized around 35 kg of ganja in two separate raids conducted in Aluva and arrested seven persons, including an Aluva native and six migrant workers from West Bengal.

In the first operation, the police seized nearly 25 kg of ganja from an autorickshaw at Thottakkattukara and arrested Sujan Mondal, 31, Enaful Mondal, 26, and Mofikul Mondal, 25, all natives of Murshidabad district in West Bengal, along with autorickshaw driver Azad, 41, a native of Aluva.

In another raid at Desam, the police seized around 10 kg of ganja and arrested Rakesh Mondal, 25, Bappi Biswas, 28, and Mofikul Biswas, 22, all natives of Murshidabad district.

The police said the ganja was transported from Odisha by train. The first group was intercepted while travelling from Angamaly to Aluva in an autorickshaw after alighting from a train. During questioning, the accused allegedly told the police that the contraband was meant for Azad.

According to the police, the ganja was supplied at Rs 8,000 per kg. The second group was intercepted at Desam while travelling towards Kuttamassery.

The ganja was allegedly concealed inside shoulder bags wrapped in clothes. The operation was carried out by a special investigation team led by District Police Chief K S Sudarshan, along with the DANSAF team and officers led by Perumbavoor ASP Hardik Meena.